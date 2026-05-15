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Allahabad High Court rejects contempt petition against Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj had filed the petition alleging violation of court order passed while granting anticipatory bail to Avimukteshwaranand in a POCSO case registered at Prayagraj.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Court

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