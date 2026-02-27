<p>Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's anticipatory bail plea in a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, lawyers said.</p><p>The court also stayed his arrest till the pronouncement of its order, which is expected in the third week of March, they added.</p>.Supreme Court collegium decides to transfer judges proposed to be CJs of High Courts well in advance.<p>The spiritual leader has been accused of sexually exploiting two persons, including a minor. He, however, has denied the allegations and termed the case against him false.</p>