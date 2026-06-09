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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Allahabad High Court slams delay in minor rape victim's abortion case

The court of Justice Vinod Diwakar noted that seven weeks were consumed between the date of registration of the FIR and the date on which the applicant was compelled to approach this court.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 07:21 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 07:21 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Court

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