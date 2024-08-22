Home
Allahabad High Court stays execution of sentence awarded to Sanjay Singh in 2001 case

The court had on Wednesday held that Sanjay Singh need not surrender before a Sultanpur court till its order on the bail plea.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 August 2024, 14:39 IST

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday stayed execution of sentence awarded to AAP leader Sanjay Singh by Sultanpur court in a case against him over a street protest in 2001.

Singh and five others were convicted by a Sultanpur court on January 11, 2023, and their appeal dismissed by the sessions court on August 6 this year.

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, Samajwadi Party leader Anoop Sanda, and four others by the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur.

Published 22 August 2024, 14:39 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High CourtSanjay Singh

