Allahabad High Court stays execution of sentence awarded to Sanjay Singh in 2001 case

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday stayed execution of sentence awarded to AAP leader Sanjay Singh by Sultanpur court in a case against him over a street protest in 2001.

The court had on Wednesday held that Sanjay Singh need not surrender before a Sultanpur court till its order on the bail plea.

Singh and five others were convicted by a Sultanpur court on January 11, 2023, and their appeal dismissed by the sessions court on August 6 this year.

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, Samajwadi Party leader Anoop Sanda, and four others by the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur.