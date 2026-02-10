Menu
Allahabad High Court stays order of FIR against ex-Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary, other cops

The order was passed by Justice Samit Gopal while hearing a petition filed by Chaudhary, against whom an FIR was ordered on January 9 by the Sambhal chief judicial magistrate.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 09:41 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 09:41 IST
