Allahabad High Court to continue hearing ex-SP MLA Irfan Solanki's bail plea on Friday

On June 7, a special court in Kanpur sentenced Solanki and four others to seven years in jail for setting the house of one Fatima, a resident of Defence Colony in the Jajmau area here, on fire.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 16:12 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 16:12 IST
