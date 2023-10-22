Allahabad University faculty booked over remarks on Hindu deities

When Dr Vikram Harijan was asked about the matter, he said, "I have written this within the ambit of the Constitution. Lord Ram killed Shambhuk because Shambhuk belonged to the Shudra caste and was teaching the youths."

He said Lord Krishna used to run away with women's clothes. "If this happened in today's time, would any woman have tolerated it?"

VHP's Shubham said, "The Indian Constitution grants the freedom of speech, but individuals like Vikram Harijan are exploiting it to spread social unrest. They seem unaware that the Constitution does not permit making comments that may endanger the country's security and public order."