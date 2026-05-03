<p>Ghaziabad (UP): A procession of devotees returning from a temple of Goddess Durga allegedly came under attack in Kaila Bhatta area here, with reports of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stone-pelting">stone-pelting</a> from rooftops, triggering tensions in the area, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to officials, the dispute began near PAC Chowk following a minor accidental collision between a devotee, identified as Sajan, and a local resident, Mohammad Zaid. What started as a heated verbal exchange quickly spiralled into violence as a group of 15-20 persons allegedly confronted the devotees, accusing them of obstructing the path.</p>.<p>The complainant, Tinku, alleged that the group assaulted Sajan, leading to further clashes involving other members of the procession, including women and children.</p>.Eight arrested for stone pelting during Shivaji Jayanti procession in Bagalkot.<p>Eyewitnesses said stones were hurled at the procession from nearby rooftops during the violent altercation. Several persons sustained injuries.</p>.<p>All the injured were taken to the district hospital, where six were discharged after primary treatment, while four remain under medical care.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said 10 persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.</p>.<p>He further said although the clash led to tensions in the locality, police and administrative teams reached the spot promptly and brought the situation under control.</p>.<p>"The area is currently peaceful and under close surveillance," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.</p>