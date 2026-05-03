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Altercation during religious procession spirals into violence; triggers tensions in UP's Ghaziabad locality

The complainant, Tinku, alleged that the group assaulted Sajan, leading to further clashes involving other members of the procession, including women and children.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 22:10 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 22:10 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGhaziabadStone peltingprocession

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