uttar pradesh

Amethi man dies in violence over property with brother

Ram Prakash Dwivedi of Mirzagarh village was involved in a dispute with his brother Ram Shabd Dwivedi (52) over division of property.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 07:52 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 07:52 IST
Uttar PradeshAmethi

