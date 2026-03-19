<p>Kanpur (UP): A small LPG cylinder caught fire along the busy Delhi-Prayagraj rail route, creating panic here at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kanpur">Kanpur</a> Central railway station, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the Cantonment area around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, about two km from the station, where a five-kg cooking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/shipping-crisis-lpg-shortage-hit-bengalurus-msmes-in-peenya-3935228">LPG</a> cylinder was found burning near the tracks.</p>.<p>The fire triggered alarm, prompting local police, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and crime branch teams to reach the spot.</p>.<p>By the time emergency personnel reached the spot, locals had already doused the flames. No injuries were reported and the situation is under control, officials said.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: Panic buying of LPG cylinders in Lakhimpur Kheri as rumours of supply disruption spread.<p>Officials said the cylinder was found nearly seven feet away from the track in a deserted stretch.</p>.<p>Preliminary findings indicate the cylinder may have fallen from a moving train, possibly the Mahabodhi Express, which passed shortly before the fire. Police suspect a gas leak triggered the fire and are also probing whether the cylinder was thrown out in haste after leakage.</p>.<p>During a search of the area, police recovered a partially burnt gunny bag containing utensils, a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card belonging to Om Prakash Mishra, a resident of Pratapgarh district, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajit Gupta said.</p>.<p>Preliminary assessment suggests cylinder catching fire may have been accidental, which possibly happened during transit. "However, we are also examining angles of negligence, mischief or foul play," Gupta said.</p>.<p>Police contacted a number found on the phone recovered in the bag and spoke to Mishra's son, who said his father, a security guard in Delhi, was travelling home with his belongings and cash. He also informed that Mishra has a history of alcohol use, the DCP added.</p>.<p>Forensic teams, along with GRP and RPF personnel, are carrying out a detailed investigation.</p>