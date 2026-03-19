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Amid LPG crisis, cylinder found burning close to railway tracks near Kanpur

Police contacted a number found on the phone recovered in the bag and spoke to Mishra's son, who said his father, a security guard in Delhi, was travelling home with his belongings and cash.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 06:20 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 06:20 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKanpurLPG

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