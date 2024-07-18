Amid rumblings within BJP in UP, Akhilesh Yadav's 'monsoon offer' to deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Earlier in a media interaction, Akhilesh had offered support to Maurya, whose animosity toward Adityanath was an open secret, if he was able to break ranks with one hundred MLAs.

The SP president had also, a couple of days back back, in another post took potshots at Maurya. ''Laut ke buddhu ghar ko aye'' (to return home without success), Akhilesh wrote on 'X' after Maurya's reported failure to meet prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Maurya had, in a veiled attack on Adityanath, said while speaking at the state BJP executive committee meeting here on Sunday that the organisation was more important the government. The remark was perceived to be against Adityanath, who had earlier said in his speech stressed the primacy of the government over organisation.

Maurya had also met national BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi recently and reportedly told him that ordinary party workers were being ignored in the state.

The BJP high command has asked UP leaders to shun their differences and focus on the upcoming by-polls on ten assembly seats and hinted at a major rejig in the state party organisation after the by-polls.