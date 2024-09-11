Aparna Yadav takes charge as vice chairperson of UP's women panel, likens PM to Parashuram, self to Eklavya

Asked if she was upset with the BJP over not getting Vidhan Sabha election ticket in 2022, Yadav said, "When you are in a family, everyone has a right to put forth their views. That does not mean someone is upset or angry." "The BJP is a very big family in which the Prime Minister is like 'Parashuram ji'. Initially I thought I was 'Eklavya', not getting any responsibility. Now I have got this responsibility so I think I will work like 'Arjun'. I am grateful to the prime minister," Yadav told reporters.