Arms licence of Union minister's son cancelled in Lucknow after police report

The arms licence of Vikas Kishore, son of Union minister Kaushal Kishore, has been cancelled by the Lucknow district magistrate following a police report.

A revolver registered in the name of Vikas Kishore was allegedly used in the killing of a 30-year-old man at the minister's house.

Police had seized the revolver and sent a report to the district magistrate for the cancellation of Vikas Kishore's arms licence while lodging a case against him under the Arms Act.

Following a review of the police report, the arms licence of Vikash Kishore was cancelled by Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar on Wednesday, administrative officials said.