Around 14.70 lakh take holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami

Despite Tuesday's rain, cloudy sky and cold weather this morning, officials said that around 14.70 lakh devotees including women, children and the elderly, took a dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence point of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami.