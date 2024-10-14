Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Arson reported from several areas of UP's Bahraich over idol immersion row

Police have booked a man and detained around 30 people in connection with the communal violence that broke out.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 06:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 06:40 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBahraichArsonDurga Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us