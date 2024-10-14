Arson reported from several areas of UP's Bahraich over idol immersion row

<p>A number of incidents of arson are being reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, where tensions simmered after a procession going for Durga Puja immersion was attacked in the Mahrajganj area of Mansoor village.</p>.<p>Police have booked a man and detained around 30 people in connection with the communal violence that broke out.</p><p>Superintendent of Police (SP), Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla said 25-30 people have been detained and efforts are on to bring normalcy in the areas affected by disturbance.</p><p>"All anarchist elements will be identified," Shukla said, adding that stringent action would be taken against them.</p><p>Sunday's violence was triggered by a disagreement over music being blasted out from loudspeakers while the procession was passing through the area.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>