Arunachal CM Prema Khandu to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu arrived here on Tuesday to pay obeisance at the Ram temple with his cabinet colleagues, legislatures and officers.

Khandu, who received a warm welcome at Maharshi Valmiki airport, told reporters that 70 people, including his cabinet colleagues, legislatures and officers have reached here to pay obeisance at the Ram temple.