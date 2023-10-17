As Mayawati's BSP falls, SP tries to rise to clinch key Dalit vote in UP

The new strategy has been necessitated as the pre-poll tie-up with the BSP conducted in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls came a cropper. The non-transfer of votes from BSP to SP candidates was apparent when the former won twice as many seats.

Thus, in the 2022 assembly polls, SP tweaked its strategy to bring on board ex-BSP leaders who were seeking to anchor their political careers as Mayawati drifted to the sidelines. Akhilesh Yadav though lost the elections, but was able to mop up more than 32 percent of votes, registering the best-ever performance by SP since its inception. In the eastern districts like Ambedkar Nagar, where the strategy worked, SP registered a very high strike rate.

However, in the western and central UP, Akhilesh-led alliance left huge space for the BJP which effectively capitalized on BSP’s lackluster campaign. As a result, Yogi swept through the large tracts in the heart of UP without much resistance.

“Which is why we have been trying to reach out to the Dalits in particular. In Shamli in west-UP where I come from, we have for the last one year organised special camps to bring Dalits on board,” says Dr Sudhir Panwar who contested from a seat in the district in 2017.