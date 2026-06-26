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Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Ask what happened to Babri Masjid donations': Uttar Pradesh deputy CM alleges Congress, SP of appeasement politics

Opposition parties claimed that the FIR names only lower-level employees, while protecting senior functionaries.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 12:29 IST
India NewsBJPCongressUttar PradeshAyodhyaIndia PoliticsSamajwadi PartyRam Temple

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