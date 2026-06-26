'Ask what happened to Babri Masjid donations': Uttar Pradesh deputy CM alleges Congress, SP of appeasement politics

<p>Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday claimed that the controversy over the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple"> Ram Temple</a> donation case is party of a controversy by the opposing Samajwadi Party and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, asking why no one questioned about what happened to the donations collected to build Babri Masjid. </p><p>"The Babri Masjid also collected donations. Nobody is asking what happened to that money. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are only indulging in appeasement politics and attacking Sanatan Dharma to woo Muslim voters," Pathak told reporters in Mirzapur when questioned about the controversy.</p>.'Whoever tampers with faith of Sanatan Dharma...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Ayodhya temple 'fund theft' row.<p>The remarks come a day after the Ayodhya Police registered an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram Temple, following the recommendations of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which led to the arrest of eight people.</p><p>Opposition parties claimed that the FIR names only lower-level employees, while protecting senior functionaries. </p><p>Asked about the charge, Pathak said the police will conduct a fair investigation and the BJP government followed a policy of "zero tolerance" towards corruption.</p><p>"Are you in the police or are we? The police will investigate the matter impartially," he said.</p><p>He also alleged that illegal madrasas in border districts were receiving terror funding.</p><p>He said the state government investigated such institutions, shut down illegal operations and sent those responsible to jail. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>