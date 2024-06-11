Asked for toll fee, drunk bulldozer operator in UP vandalises toll plaza

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): A drunk bulldozer operator smashed portions of a toll in a fit of rage here on Tuesday after the staff asked him to pay the toll fee, police said.

The incident happened at Chhajarsi toll plaza in Pilkhuwa area this morning, they said. According to police, bulldozer operator Dheeraj, who works at a brick kiln in Pilkhuwa, came to the toll plaza from Hapur.

When the toll staff asked him to pay the fee to pass through, he got angry and started smashing the cabins with the ripper of the bulldozer, they said.

Dheeraj destroyed two cabins, police said, adding that the toll workers ran away and saved their lives. A purported video of this incident surfaced on social media.