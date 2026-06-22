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At least 12 students killed in major fire at 3-storey commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj

Eyewitnesses said several young people managed to come out of the building after the fire broke out, while many were trapped inside.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFire AccidentLucknow

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