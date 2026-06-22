At least 12 students killed in major fire at 3-storey commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj

<p>At least 12 students have been killed in a massive fire broke that out at a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow on Monday afternoon, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said Monday.</p><p>Visuals circulating online showed youths jumping from the first floor of the building as fire engulfed the structure.</p>.Mysuru plans more fire stations amid rapid city expansion.<p>The fire department received information about the blaze at around 3 pm from the building located at Usha Mehta Marg under Aliganj police station limits, officials said. Fourteen fire tenders were deployed to control the flames.</p><p>A police official said the local police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and teams from nearby fire stations were rushed with water tenders and firefighting equipment. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also reached the site.</p><p>Eyewitnesses said several young people managed to come out of the building after the fire broke out, while many were trapped inside.</p><p>While the initial reports said the fire broke out in a coaching centre in the building, Pathak clarified later saying it was an animation centre.</p><p>He said fire personnel had also entered the building from the adjoining structure after breaking a wall, as heavy smoke was making the rescue operation challenging.</p><p>The deputy chief minister said the three-storey building housed a pet shop on the ground floor and an animation centre on the upper floor.</p><p>Eyewitnesses said some firefighters entered the building with wet blankets and some injured persons were taken to hospital in ambulances.</p><p>Stretchers and body bags were also taken inside the building as flames were brought under control, though smoke continued to pose a challenge, news agency PTI said.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>