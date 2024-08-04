At least seven killed in bus-car collision on Agra Lucknow Expressway, several injured

Seven people were killed early morning on Sunday in a collision between a double-decker bus and car on Agra Lucknow Expressway, ANI reported.
SSP Etawah Sanjay Kumar Verma said that the bus was Raebareli to Delhi and collided with a car at around 12:30 am.
"There were 60 people on the bus, out of which 4 people died and about 20-25 people were injured, who have been admitted to the hospital. 3 people who were there in the car also died. A total of 7 people have died," he said.
More to follow...
Published 04 August 2024, 02:42 IST