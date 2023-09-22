Attack on woman constable on train: Main accused shot dead in UP encounter

Special DG, law and order, Prashant Kumar told PTI, "Anish, the prime accused in the case of attack on a women constable on board the Saryu Express, was injured in an encounter with police in Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya. He later succumbed to injuries."

"His two other aides -- Azad and Vishambhar Dayal Dubey -- were also injured and are under arrest," the officer added.