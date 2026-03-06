Aviation regulator DGCA grants aerodrome license for Noida International Airport

The DGCA has granted Aerodrome License to Yamuna International Airport Private Limited for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.



