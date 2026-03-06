Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Aviation regulator DGCA grants aerodrome license for Noida International Airport

The airport is being developed in four phases along with a multi-modal cargo hub.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 15:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 15:36 IST
Uttar PradeshNoidaDGCADirectorate General of Civil Aviation

Follow us on :

Follow Us