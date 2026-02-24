Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati moves Allahabad High Court seeking anticipatory bail in POCSO case

A notice has been sent to the office of the government advocate in this regard, before filing the application in court, sources said.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 09:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High CourtPocso

Follow us on :

Follow Us