Ayodhya: 24 lakh 'diyas' to be lit on Ram ki Pairi on Diwali eve

'On November 11, 24 lakh lamps will be lit on Ram Ki Pairi at the banks of river Saryu. On this Deepotsav, Ayodhya will witness a grand light and sound show to be staged on daily basis from November 11 at Ram ki Pairi. There will be two shows every day according to the programme proposed by the Tourism Department,' Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI.