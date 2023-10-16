Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ayodhya: 24 lakh 'diyas' to be lit on Ram ki Pairi on Diwali eve

Light and sound shows are being set up at Ram Ki Pairi at a cost of about Rs 20 crore, officials siad.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 18:07 IST

Ayodhya (UP): Preparations have started in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, in which 24 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps) will be lit on Ram ki Pairi, and light and sound show here on the eve of Diwali, officials said.

'On November 11, 24 lakh lamps will be lit on Ram Ki Pairi at the banks of river Saryu. On this Deepotsav, Ayodhya will witness a grand light and sound show to be staged on daily basis from November 11 at Ram ki Pairi. There will be two shows every day according to the programme proposed by the Tourism Department,' Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI.

He said, 'The light and sound show has been given to a government agency - Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Limited. Two steel columns will be erected with a height of about 65 feet, and a curtain will be placed in between,' the DM said.

Light and sound shows are being set up at Ram Ki Pairi at a cost of about Rs 20 crore, he said, adding Ramayan-based movies will be exhibited in this show, which will run after Saryu Aarti.

'This programme of light and sound shows will be held for two hours in the evening, which will be free for all. Under the plan, the show will continue daily for five years,' he said.

(Published 16 October 2023, 18:07 IST)
