Ayodhya airport to be ready before consecration ceremony of Ram Temple

The two leaders visited Ayodhya and reviewed the airport construction. Yogi said that the construction is going on war footing and the airport is expected to be ready by December 15.

''The airport will connect Ayodhya to the world and establish it as a major centre of pilgrimage,'' he added.

''Anyone arriving at the airport from outside will be able to experience the cultural specialties of Ayodhya,'' the Scindia added. He said that the airport would have a look which would reflect the cultural richness of the temple town.

After the completion of the second phase, big aircrafts would also be able to land at the airport, he said.

Yogi and Scindia also visited the under-construction Ram Temple and paid obeisance at the famous Hanumangarhi temple. Lakhs of devotees along with top leaders of BJP, including PM Modi, are expected to be present on the occasion of consecration ceremony in Ayodhya which was proposed on January.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which was overseeing the construction work of the Ram Temple, said that invitation letters were being sent to six thousand individuals, which included India's top seers, saints, and political leaders.