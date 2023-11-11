Ayodhya all set to create record with 24 lakh 'diyas' during 'Deepotsav'

Lucknow: Within days of chairing a meeting of his cabinet at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday sought to remind people that BJP had fulfilled its promise to get a grand Ram Temple constructed in Ayodhya as the temple town sought to create a record by illuminating more than 24 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps) on the eve of Diwali. The earthen lamps would be illuminated mainly on the banks of the sacred Saryu River and near important temples in the town.

Addressing a gathering of seers and devotees at Ayodhya on this occasion, Adityanath said that people had asked him to ensure the construction of the Ram Temple when he visited the temple town in 2017 to launch the 'Deepotsav' (lighting of earthen lamps) in Ayodhya.