All roads lead to Ayodhya as Oyo CEO flags tourist interest spike on Dec 31

With India awaiting the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the pilgrimage site is now beating regular tourist destinations like beaches and hill stations in terms of bookings on Oyo, the foremost chain of budget hotels in India.

Ayodhya is gearing up for the temple consecration, with PM Modi inaugurating the Maharishi Valmiki Airport and the renovated rail station on December 30.

On New Year's eve, netizens got a clear picture of how Ayodhya is becoming a tourist hotspot after Oyo's CEO and founder Ritesh Agarwal shared on his X account that 80 per cent more users were searching for stays in the city.