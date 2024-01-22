Ayodhya consecration proclamation of Ram Rajya: Adityanath

The ceremony was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

About 8,000 people, including seers, people linked to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and celebrities from fields like entertainment, sports and industry, attended the ceremony.

"It is an emotional moment for all of us and it has come after a wait of 500 years. The whole nation has become 'Ram maye' (immersed in the devotion of Lord Ram). It seems that we have arrived in 'Treta Yug'," the chief minister said.

According to Hindu beliefs, the Ramayana unfolded in the 'Treta Yug', one of the four ages in Hinduism.

"This is the 'rashtra mandir'. Undoubtedly, the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla idol is a historic occasion of national pride," Adityanath said.

"With the grace of Lord Ram... there will be no sound of bullets in the streets of Ayodhya and curfews will not be imposed. The streets here will witness 'Deepotsav', 'Ramotsav' and 'Shri Ram Sankirtan'. The presence of Ram Lalla in Avadhpuri is also a proclamation of Ram Rajya.

"Ram Rajya symbolises a harmonious society without discrimination and is the basis of our prime minister's policies, thoughts and plans," he said.