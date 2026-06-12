Ayodhya didn't have air connectivity for ages after Lord Rama's arrival in ‘Pushpak Viman', says Adityanath

<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that Ayodhya had to wait for connectivity for ages after Lord Rama came there in ‘Pushpak Viman’ (according to the Hindu mythology Pushpak viman was a celestial flying chariot created by the divine architect Vishwakarma).</p><p>‘’Kabhi aapne socha hai ki Treta Yug mein Bhagwan Ram Pushpak viman mein Ayodhya aye honge…uske baad Ayodhya vasiyon ko vayu seva prapt nahin ho payi,’’ (Have you ever thought that in Treta Yug, Lord Rama had arrived in Ayodhya in Pushpak viman…after that the residents of Ayodhya did not get air connectivity),’’ Adityanath said while speaking after flagging off electric buses from Lucknow to Gautam Budh Nagar.</p>.Waiting for 2 yugas: Ayodhya did not have air connectivity for eons after Ram's return in 'Pushpak Viman': Yogi Adityanath.<p>The chief minister said that Ayodhya now had an airport named after Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’.</p><p>Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh now had five international airports. ‘’The Prayagraj airport was completed in only 11 months…Jewar is one of the biggest airports in the country,’’ he added.</p><p>He also highlighted the construction of expressways in the state and said that the Ganga Expressway was one of the biggest expressways in India.</p><p>The chief minister also listed the developmental works being undertaken by the state government in different fields.</p>