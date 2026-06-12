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Ayodhya didn't have air connectivity for ages after Lord Rama's arrival in ‘Pushpak Viman', says Adityanath

The chief minister said that Ayodhya now had an airport named after Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaYogi AdityanathRam Temple

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