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Ayodhya: Fresh raids, recoveries in Ram temple donation theft case

Police also conducted an extensive search at the residence of the accused Lavkush Mishra combing through stacks of dry fodder.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Temple

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