Ayodhya: New Ram Lalla idol to be known as 'Balak Ram'

Ayodhya: The new Ram Lalla idol consecrated at the grand temple here on January 22 will be known as 'Balak Ram' as it depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in a standing posture.

"The idol of Lord Ram, whose consecration was done on January 22, has been named as 'Balak Ram'. The reason for naming the idol of Lord Ram as 'Balak Ram' is that he resembles a child, whose age is five years," Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony told PTI.

"The first time I saw the idol, I was thrilled and tears started rolling down my face. I cannot explain the feeling I experienced then," he added.

The Varanasi-based priest, who has conducted nearly 50-60 consecrations, said, "Of all the consecrations (I have) performed so far, this is the most 'alaukik (divine)' and 'sarvoch' (supreme) for me." Dixit said he had the first glimpse of the idol on January 18.