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Ayodhya princess still binds Uttar Pradesh, South Korea through shared heritage: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said South Korean ambassadors visiting Ayodhya often became emotional while recalling the shared legacy.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSouth KoreaAyodhyaYogi Adityanath

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