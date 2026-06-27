Ayodhya princess still binds Uttar Pradesh, South Korea through shared heritage: Yogi Adityanath

<p>Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Saturday highlighted the state's historical links with South Korea, saying Korean tradition holds that Queen Heo Hwang-ok was Princess Ratna of Ayodhya who travelled to the East Asian nation by sea.</p>.<p>Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Amber and Ascent-K Circuits electronics manufacturing plant in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar area, Adityanath said the historical connection continues to strengthen cultural ties between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> and South Korea.</p>.<p>"According to Korean history, their Queen Heo was Ayodhya's Princess Ratna, who travelled to Korea by sea. During the visit of the First Lady of Korea to Uttar Pradesh, we developed a memorial park in Ayodhya in her memory," he said.</p>.UP CM Yogi Adityanath's handling of Ram mandir 'fund theft' row could cement his 'pro-Hindutva' image.<p>He referred to the stone memorial honouring Korean Queen Heo Hwang-ok, which stands within Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya. Situated near the ghats along the Sarayu River, the memorial bears an inscription recounting the legend of Queen Heo and is housed within the park premises.</p>.<p>Adityanath said South Korean ambassadors visiting Ayodhya often became emotional while recalling the shared legacy and sought to reinforce the "spiritual relationship" between the two countries.</p>.<p>He said South Korea's rise as a global electronics manufacturing hub demonstrated how an "aggressive strategy, commitment and self-discipline" could transform a nation's economy.</p>.<p>Adityanath expressed confidence that the Korean investment in the electronics manufacturing project in western UP would further deepen economic ties and strengthen Uttar Pradesh's position as an electronics manufacturing hub.</p>.<p>South Korean tech giant Samsung operates the world's largest mobile manufacturing plant in Noida.</p>.<p>Earlier this year, Adityanath made a five-day official foreign visit to Japan and Singapore to attract investments. </p>