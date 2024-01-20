Ayodhya Ram mandir: A look at 'Pran Pratistha' rituals lined up for today

Ayodhya is all decked up ahead of the consecration ceremony scheduled for Monday. Various Vedic rituals have been planned for days leading up to this big day.
On Friday, Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana and Havan were done. Among major highlights, the holy fire was lit by rubbing two planks of wood and a cloth to begin the 'Yagya', reported Hindustan Times. The 'Kundas' were also illuminated and will stay lit until 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony. These week-long rituals began on Tuesday and will continue until the January 22.
Here's a look at rituals planned for today:
Today is day five of these rituals. The sanctum santorum of the Ram mandir will be cleansed with the holy water today; the newly built idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple on Thursday amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests after performing a series of rituals.
This will be followed by Vedic rituals 'Vaastu Shanti' and ‘Annadhivas’.
Having significance in the Vaastu Shastra, it is believed 'Vaastu Shanti' helps remove vaastu dosh (fault) from the new house or construction and attain peace from sky, water, earth, fire and air.
First look of Ram Lalla unveiled
The first full look of Ram Lalla was revealed on Friday, three days ahead of the much-awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The pictures, which were released by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), showed Ram Lalla's 5'1"-high idol made of black stone with 'tilak' on its forehead and carrying a golden coloured bow and arrow.
The temple was closed for devotees from Friday evening and they can now have darshan on Tuesday, day after the consecration ceremony. The Trust had earlier said that the gates of Ram temple would be thrown open to the devotees from Tuesday.
(With PTI inputs)