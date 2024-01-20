Ayodhya Ram mandir: A look at 'Pran Pratistha' rituals lined up for today

Ayodhya is all decked up ahead of the consecration ceremony scheduled for Monday. Various Vedic rituals have been planned for days leading up to this big day.

On Friday, Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana and Havan were done. Among major highlights, the holy fire was lit by rubbing two planks of wood and a cloth to begin the 'Yagya', reported Hindustan Times. The 'Kundas' were also illuminated and will stay lit until 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony. These week-long rituals began on Tuesday and will continue until the January 22.

Here's a look at rituals planned for today:

Today is day five of these rituals. The sanctum santorum of the Ram mandir will be cleansed with the holy water today; the newly built idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple on Thursday amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests after performing a series of rituals.