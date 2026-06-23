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Ayodhya Ram mandir 'embezzlement' row: SIT submits interim report, recommends FIR against over 20 people

The 150-page report was submitted by the three-member SIT to additional chief secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad. The SIT would submit its final report after a week.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsAyodhya Ram Mandirembezzlementinterim report

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