Ayodhya Ram mandir 'embezzlement' row: SIT submits interim report, recommends FIR against over 20 people

<p>Lucknow: The special investigation team (SIT) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ram-temple-embezzlement-row-sit-asks-trust-temple-functionaries-not-to-leave-ayodhya-4047157">probing the alleged ‘embezzlement’</a> of the offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Tuesday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/uttar-pradesh/ayodhya-ram-temple-fund-theft-row-sit-submits-preliminary-report-4049152">submitted its interim report</a> to the state government.</p><p>The 150-page report was submitted by the three-member SIT to additional chief secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad. The SIT would submit its final report after a week.</p><p>‘’It will now be placed before the chief minister for necessary action,’’ said an official here on Tuesday.</p>.Ayodhya Ram temple embezzlement | Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking CBI probe .<p>Though the content of the report was not made public, according to sources, it contained details of the process of appointment of the employees, collection and counting of the cash offerings and the supervision system.</p><p>Sources said that the interim report had found some Ram Temple Trust officer bearers guilty of laxity. It is also believed to have raised questions on the appointment of relatives of some Trust office bearers in the Trust.</p><p>Sources said that the interim report had recommended filing of FIR against around two dozen people, including those who were engaged in the process of counting of cash. It has also recommended reconstituting the Trust and appointment of a CEO on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.</p>.Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row | Live-streams, underground hall: How Tirupati, Sabarimala and other revered temples guard offerings .<p>The SIT members have sought more time to prepare the final report, sources said. The SIT has also suggested <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ram-temple-embezzlement-row-donors-allege-missing-jewelleries-receipts-not-provided-4046216">weekly audit of the cash offerings</a> and daily entry of the same in the register.</p><p>The SIT was formed on June 15 after allegations of ‘embezzlement’ of crores of rupees in offerings at the Ram Temple. Around Rs two crore was later recovered from the residences of some employees.</p><p>Meanwhile, according to the reports, as many as 40 employees, who were earlier engaged in counting cash offerings, have been removed and entrusted with some other tasks.</p>