Ayodhya Ram mandir 'fund theft' row | Social media allegations to 8 arrested: A timeline of key events

June 5: Allegations of embezzlement surface on social media
June 7: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav mentioned the allegations on his social media account and sought intervention by the court
June 8: Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai refutes all allegations
June 9: Senior BJP leader Rajnish Singh writes to prime minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe into the matter by central agencies
June 10: PMO seeks a report from the Trust on the matter
June 11: A video of former accountant in the Trust Mahipal Singh purportedly containing allegations of theft of cash donations appears on social media
June 13: UP government forms an SIT comprising three members to probe the allegations
June 15: SIT begins probe into allegations and quizzes several employees of the Trust who were engaged in counting of the cash
June 23: SIT submits its 150-page interim report
June 25: FIR lodged against nine people, including named ones, Eight arrested
June 26: Champat Rai and Trust member Anil Mishra resign
Published 26 June 2026, 12:39 IST