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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ayodhya Ram mandir 'fund theft' row | Social media allegations to 8 arrested: A timeline of key events

The UP chief minister also described the controversy as an attempt to target Ram devotees and defame Ayodhya out of "frustration" by some political parties.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 12:39 IST
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June 5:  Allegations of embezzlement surface on social media

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June 7:  Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav mentioned the allegations on his social media account and sought intervention by the court

June 8: Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai refutes all allegations

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June 9: Senior BJP leader Rajnish Singh writes to prime minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe into the matter by central agencies

June 10: PMO seeks a report from the Trust on the matter

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June 11: A video of former accountant in the Trust Mahipal Singh purportedly containing allegations of theft of cash donations appears on social media

June 13: UP government forms an SIT comprising three members to probe the allegations

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June 15: SIT begins probe into allegations and quizzes several employees of the Trust who were engaged in counting of the cash

June 23: SIT submits its 150-page interim report

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June 25: FIR lodged against nine people, including named ones, Eight arrested

June 26: Champat Rai and Trust member Anil Mishra resign

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Published 26 June 2026, 12:39 IST
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