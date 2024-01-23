Ayodhya Ram mandir opens to public today: All you need to know

The doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.

There was a huge rush of devotees outside the temple this morning as devotees waited to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

As the temple gates open to the masses today, here are ten things to know:

The 'darshan' timings at the Ram mandir is 7 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 7 pm.

The morning 'aarti' will be held at 6.30 am and the evening aarti at 7.30 pm.

To take part in the aarti, devotees can get the passes online through the Ayodhya Ram Temple's official website, or offline by visiting the Camp offices with the help of a valid government ID proof.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra does not authorise any agents for online bookings.

Devotees can opt to make online donations towards the temple trust via the donation service of the official website that follows a mobile/OTP authentication. However, it is essential to exercise caution to avoid falling prey to fraudulent websites.

Once in Ayodhya, reaching the Ram mandir is made very convenient via the local transport. Autos and rickshaws make the temple very accessible for the commuters. For those coming from outside the city, they can opt to travel by trains, buses, flights or cars.

From Nihang Singhs to ISKCON, various community kitchens are being run in Ayodhya to serve 'langar' food to devotees. Devotees flocking to the holy city can savour fresh cooked hot meals at these community kitchens which are operational in every nook and corner of the city.

The temple complex is designed to be 'atmanirbhar' in its own way with lift and two ramps at the entrance to facilitate elderly and specially-abled people. Those opting to walk will have to climb 32 stairs to worship Lord Ram. The entrance of the temple is from the East and exit from the South.

The temple complex also has a fire brigade post, that will be able to source water from an underground reservoir.