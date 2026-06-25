Ayodhya Ram mandir row | FIR lodged over 'embezzlement of donations' amid ongoing SIT probe

<p>Ayodhya: An FIR was lodged here on Thursday over allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, officials said.</p>.<p>The FIR comes amid an ongoing probe into the matter by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which submitted a preliminary report of its findings to the Uttar Pradesh government two days ago.</p>.'Until SIT probe is completed': Ayodhya Ram mandir trust refuses to provide financial info over PMO-linked complaint.<p>A police official confirmed to <em>PTI</em> on Thursday that the FIR has been lodged.</p>.<p>The state government constituted the SIT on June 13 on a request from the temple trust, following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.</p>.<p>The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan. </p>