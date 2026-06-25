Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ayodhya Ram mandir row | FIR lodged over 'embezzlement of donations' amid ongoing SIT probe

A police official confirmed on Thursday that the FIR has been lodged.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 14:41 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhya Ram MandirFIRProbedonationsSira

Follow us on :

Follow Us