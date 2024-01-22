Ayodhya Ram temple: 10 interesting facts

The Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony is set to take place tomorrow, Jan 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with politicians, celebrities, saints, and others, will attending the event.

Here we take a look at ten interesting facts about the Ram temple.

The Ram Temple will be the largest temple of India based on its temple structure, which is built on 57,400 square feet of land.

The temple has three floors, each 20 feet tall. In total, it stretches out to 360 feet in length, 235 feet in width and is 161-feet high. The three-floor division is built keeping in mind ceremonies and functions that can take place there.

The temple stands strong with the help of its many columns. There are 160 on the ground floor, 132 on the first floor, and 74 on the second floor. These columns not only provide support but also add to the temple's overall stability.

The foundation of Ram temple has been built with sacred soil from 2587 religious places including Jhansi, Bithoori, Haldi Ghati, Yamunotri, and the Golden Temple.