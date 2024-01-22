Ayodhya Ram temple: 10 interesting facts

The Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony is set to take place tomorrow, Jan 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with politicians, celebrities, saints, and others, will attending the event.
Here we take a look at ten interesting facts about the Ram temple.
The Ram Temple will be the largest temple of India based on its temple structure, which is built on 57,400 square feet of land.
The temple has three floors, each 20 feet tall. In total, it stretches out to 360 feet in length, 235 feet in width and is 161-feet high. The three-floor division is built keeping in mind ceremonies and functions that can take place there.
The temple stands strong with the help of its many columns. There are 160 on the ground floor, 132 on the first floor, and 74 on the second floor. These columns not only provide support but also add to the temple's overall stability.
The foundation of Ram temple has been built with sacred soil from 2587 religious places including Jhansi, Bithoori, Haldi Ghati, Yamunotri, and the Golden Temple.
Thailand's Ayutthaya has also sent soil for the consecration ceremony. Additionally, water from Thailand's three rivers, including Chao Phraya, Lop Buri and Pa Sak, have been sent.
The reports say there is no use of steel in the making of Ram temple, and the temple is entirely built of stones.
The bricks that have been used in the construction have inscription of 'Sri Ram'. This draws a symbolism with the construction of Ram Setu.
Ramsevakpuram premises managed by the Ayodhya chapter of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has eight pieces of stones that were initially taken there to make an idol of Lord Ram.
The stones, which are now kept under a tin shed, are from various countries and different parts of India, attracting Ram devotees.
A time capsule is buried 2000 ft below the temple which has a copper plate inscribed with information about the Ram temple and Lord Ram. The motive behind it is to preserve the details and identity of the temple for the future generations.
The main temple is made from Bansi Paharpur Pink Sandstone from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. Use of granite stones make the structure tough and strong.