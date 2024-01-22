Ayodhya Ram temple: A new-age architectural marvel carved in stone

Ayodhya: A new landmark of India -- both structural and spiritual -- rises on Ayodhya's horizon on Monday as a new-age architectural marvel of elegant sandstones, diligently carved by craftspeople with dedication and devotion to Lord Ram.

The majestic Ram temple in Ayodhya is a sprawling structure, built by overcoming engineering challenges and with due sensitivity to nature.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said the temple's construction is the result of "collective wisdom" of "some of the best brains in the country".

No iron or steel has been used in the construction of the grand structure. Stones have been sourced from Rajasthan's Bansi Paharpur area.

Rai said, "The entire temple superstructure will eventually be three storeys -- G+2."

Visitors will climb 32 steps from the eastern side to reach the main temple.