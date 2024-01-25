Ayodhya Ram Temple: Darshan from 6 am to 10 pm, only 20 minutes 'rest' for Ram Lalla

In an apparent bid to tackle the huge rush of devotees at the Ram Temple since the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust has allowed darshan from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm, allowing only 20 minutes of "rest" to 'Balak Ram', the name given to the deity.

The timings earlier were 6.30 in the morning to 12 PM and then from 2.30 PM to 7 PM.

According to officials in Ayodhya, the entire route from Ram Path to Ram Janmabhoomi has been barricaded, with additional barricades erected inside the Temple complex to regulate the crowds of devotees. Despite their numbers being significantly fewer compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, devotees continued to flock to the Temple in large numbers.