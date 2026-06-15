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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ayodhya Ram temple fund row: From Akhilesh's 'crores of rupees' missing post to recovering cash from employee's house; what we know so far

In a recent development, police has recovered Rs 10-12 lakh from the residence of a temple employee in Ayodhya's Rudauli.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 05:57 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 05:57 IST
Uttar PradeshAyodhyaAkhilesh YadavYogi AdityanathRam Temple

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