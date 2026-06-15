Ayodhya Ram temple fund row: From Akhilesh's 'crores of rupees' missing post to recovering cash from employee's house; what we know so far

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> government on Saturday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations regarding donations and financial management of the Ram temple trust in Ayodhya.</p><p>According to the officials, the SIT was constituted on the direction of Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath"> Yogi Adityanath</a> following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which called it necessary to "check misinformation and bring out the truth" and alleged that attempts were being made to tarnish the image of the Ram temple.</p><p>In a recent development, police has recovered Rs 10-12 lakh from the residence of a temple employee in Ayodhya's Rudauli. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/uttar-pradesh/2026/Jun/13/ram-temple-donation-row-deepens-as-cash-recovered-from-employees-house-in-ayodhya">report </a>by <em>The New Indian Express</em>, the raid was conducted at the residence of Lavkush Mishra, who worked in the temple administration. Prior to this job, he worked as a car mechanic. </p>.Uttar Pradesh govt forms SIT to probe Ram Temple ‘missing funds’ charge.<p>The publication, citing sources, reported that the trust detained two employees who were in charge of counting temple donations, and their monthly salary was Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000.</p><p>Additionally, Pawan Pandey who was a minister in Samajwadi Party on June 7 said that around Rs 5-7.5 crore were swindled, <em>TNIE</em> reported. </p><p>Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to his X and called it an "extremely sensitive news for the devotees of Lord Ram" as "crores of rupees" have been found missing. </p><p>"This is an utterly shameful situation for the temple trust. No one is coming forward to offer any explanation," he wrote. </p><p>Further he stated that the government's silence on this issue is "suspicious". </p><p>"There is a demand for the court to take suo motu cognizance, as this is directly linked to the deep faith in Lord Ram held by the entire Sanatan society at a global level," Yadav added.</p>.<p>He also said that it was a matter of misfortune that "officials" will investigate alleged swindling of the donation money at the Ram Temple.</p><p>"After the alleged theft of offerings, it is unfortunate that officials will investigate people associated with our religion and temple … Will officials investigate those who are advancing our religion? What could be a greater misfortune for Sanatan Dharma than this?" Yadav had said while talking to reporters. </p><p>"If something has happened with the offerings made to Lord Ram, then switch off the cameras and discuss it among yourselves. Return whatever offering was stolen and Lord Ram will forgive you," he added. </p><p>On Saturday, in a cryptic post on X, Yadav suggested that one need not go far to unravel the malfeasance at the temple.</p>.<p>"The root of this conspiracy is not far away. Therefore, there will be no need to go far to take action if the truth is to be uncovered … If the police are unable to identify the guilty, we can help," he wrote.</p><p>Responding to the allegation, trust general secretary Champat Rai said internal audits were under way and no evidence supporting the claims had emerged as yet.</p><p>He said representatives of the trust and the State Bank of India were involved in periodic audits and that nothing noteworthy had been found during the ongoing exercise.</p><p>The issue escalated when former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed that he was aware of alleged misuse of donations but declined to reveal details, while BJP leader Rajneesh Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking public disclosure of the trust's finances, assets, donations, expenditures, bank accounts and land transactions.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>