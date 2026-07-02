Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' | Scam by 'big fish': Congress' Venugopal writes to PM Modi, seeks Supreme Court-monitored probe

Venugopal said CCTV footage of 7-8 months were destroyed to cover the tracks of this “criminal enterprise”.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 11:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2026, 11:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAyodhya Ram MandirK C Venugopal

Follow us on :

Follow Us