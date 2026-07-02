Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' | Scam by 'big fish': Congress' Venugopal writes to PM Modi, seeks Supreme Court-monitored probe

<p>New Delhi: Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal on Thursday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a Supreme Court monitored investigation by an independent agency into the embezzlement of donations at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying the scam “orchestrated” by “big fish” and it goes beyond the work of “a few rogue employees”.</p><p>He said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> government appears to be “little more than an eyewash” and it is neither equipped nor institutionally independent to probe individuals wielding “immense political and institutional influence”, amid growing fear the effort is to “used to erase remaining evidence” while shielding the higher-ups.</p><p>“A fraud of this magnitude – involving allegations stretching into hundreds of crores – is a monumental betrayal of the Hindu faith, religion, and way of life…Allowing allegations of this nature to be buried, rather than impartially investigated, would be a profound injustice to His (Lord Ram) devotees and to the values He embodies,” the Congress General Secretary (Organisation) said.</p>.Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row | 'Completely exposed': Congress seeks Supreme Court-monitored probe, dissolution of Trust .<p>Venguopal, also the Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, said the preliminary investigations have exposed a “highly organised racket” operating right under the nose of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust set up by the government. He said CCTV footage of 7-8 months were destroyed to cover the tracks of this “criminal enterprise”.</p><p>He said the Trust’s Chief Accounts Officer had in 2021 warned that unaccounted gold and silver ornaments are spirited away but was unceremoniously removed from his duties while the SBI had recently flagged irregularities in the counting of donations and recommended removal of the staff responsible.</p><p>“Even those warnings were ignored. Taken together, these episodes reveal a pattern of wilful indifference to safeguard donations collected in the name of Lord Ram…It is the moral responsibility of the government - and of you, as its head - to restore the faith of over 1.4 billion Indians in the government's intent and ability to safeguard donations and preserve the sanctity of an institution established in the name of Lord Ram,” he said in the letter.</p><p>Separately, AAP chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> targeted the Prime Minister, accusing him of trying to save those involved in the "loot" of donations. He claimed the Prime Minister knew about the theft as he got reports from the Intelligence Bureau about the irregularities in the Trust.</p>.PM Modi's 'silence' on Ram temple 'loot' direct assault on faith of people: Congress.<p>"The Prime Minister knows which voter should be deleted or added to the electoral rolls in every booth. One cannot believe that he did not know about the donation theft in Ram Temple," he said adding, those who were arrested in the case were only "pawns" while the "powerful" persons involved in the incident were being protected.</p><p>"They are hoodwinking us with the arrest of the eight persons; the real people (culprits) are someone else. These eight are merely pawns. I want to ask the PM whom he is saving and why," he said while asking UP Chief Minister Adityanath why he was not using bulldozers to demolish the houses of those who allegedly committed theft of donations and hurt the sentiments of crores of people.</p><p>CPI Rajya Sabha floor leader P Sandosh Kumar demanded a comprehensive audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of the Trust.</p><p>In his letter to Modi, the CPI MP said, “the Sangh Parivar invoked Lord Rama to accumulate political power; now it stands accused of making his temple tainted by greed. It increasingly appears that for the RSS, the VHP and the BJP, Lord Rama has become not an article of faith but a means of amassing money, influence and power.”</p>