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Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘fund theft’ | SIT gets 15-day extension

The report said that proper safeguards were not taken in handling of cash as well as jewellery offered by the devotees at the Temple.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 12:24 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhya Ram MandirSIT

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