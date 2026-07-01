Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘fund theft’ | SIT gets 15-day extension

<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday granted 15-days extension to the special investigation team (SIT), which was probing the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of offerings at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya-ram-mandir">Ram Temple</a>, to complete the probe and submit the final report.</p><p>The SIT, which was formed on June 15 by the state government, was initially granted seven days’ time to submit an interim report and a fortnight to submit the final report.</p><p>The three-member SIT had requested for more time to complete the investigation. It will now submit its final report on July 15.</p><p>It submitted the interim report on June 23. Though the content of the report was not made public, according to the sources, the report found serious procedural violations in the management of donations offered by the devotees.</p>.'No sympathy for them but...': VHP criticises Faizabad lawyers for not defending Ram temple theft accused.<p>The report said that proper safeguards were not taken in handling of cash as well as jewellery offered by the devotees at the Temple.</p><p>It has pointed out several lapses including lack of deployment of security personnel during the counting of cash, checking of the employees engaged in the counting while entering and exiting the room and preserving the CCTV footage of the counting room for 180 days.</p><p>Meanwhile the SIT has reportedly recovered a box containing a QR Code and a sticker of ‘Ramrajya Kosh’ from a ‘Yoga Centre’ reportedly operated by the brother of Avinash Shukla, who was among those arrested in connection with the alleged ‘embezzlement’. Earlier Rs five lakh was recovered from his residence.</p>