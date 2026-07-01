Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' | Uttar Pradesh govt grants 15-day extension to SIT

<p>Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has given a 15-day extension to the Special Investigation Team probing allegations of embezzlement of donations at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya-ram-mandir">Ram temple in Ayodhya</a>, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The tenure of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been extended to probe the matter deeply and widen the scope of the probe, they said.</p>.Ram temple donation theft case: VHP defends Champat Rai, says Trust sought SIT probe.Ram temple 'embezzlement' row: SIT asks trust & temple functionaries not to leave Ayodhya.<p>The three-member SIT was constituted on June 13 to probe the allegations and was initially given 15 days to probe the allegations.</p>.<p>Following the submission of the preliminary SIT report on June 23, an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight accused -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav -- were arrested.</p>.<p>The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS, Inspector General of Police; and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance Department. </p>