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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' | Uttar Pradesh govt grants 15-day extension to SIT

The tenure of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been extended to probe the matter deeply and widen the scope of the probe, they said.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhya Ram MandirSpecial Investigation Team

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