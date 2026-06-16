Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ row | Saffron leader files police complaint, Congress seeks judicial probe

<p>Lucknow: Days after the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of the offerings at the Ram Temple, two police complaints were lodged at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ayodhya-ram-temple-fund-row-from-akhileshs-crores-of-rupees-missing-post-to-recovering-cash-from-employees-house-what-we-know-so-far-4039433">Ram Janmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya</a> seeking registration of a case against some Ram Temple Trust office bearers.</p><p>The first complaint was filed by president of ‘Dharm Sena’ Santosh Dube, who had also been associated with the Ram Temple movement.</p><p>Dube said that he would approach the court if the police failed to register an FIR on his complaint.</p><p>Another police complaint was lodged by Youth Congress vice-president Sharad Shukla, who sought removal of the Trust office bearers stating that an impartial investigation was not possible as long as these people remained at the helm of affairs.</p><p>UP Congress president Ajai Rai termed the alleged ‘embezzlement’ a ‘collective loot’ and said that the people having RSS ‘background’ were appointed at key posts in the Trust. He also demanded that the probe be conducted by a sitting judge.</p>.Ram Mandir donation row: Piyush Goyal rejects Akhilesh Yadav's claims amid probe demand.<p>Meanwhile the three-member SIT, formed to investigate the allegations, on Tuesday quizzed some employees, who were among those entrusted with the task of counting the cash offerings at the Ram Temple. The SIT had been asked to submit an interim report within a week and a final report within a fortnight.</p><p>Five suspects have been identified in connection with the ‘missing fund’. They included Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yaday, LuvKush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and two others. All of them were among those who counted the offerings.</p><p>Earlier a police team had conducted a raid on the residence of Luvkush Mishra in Meenapur Thakuran Fagauli village in Ayodhya district on Friday and allegedly recovered around Rs 12 lakh.</p><p>Ram Temple construction Committee president Nripendra Mishra said in Ayodhya on Monday that the SIT would find out who all were responsible for the ‘embezzlement’ and also suggest corrective measures so that it didn’t recur.</p>