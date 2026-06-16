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Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ row | Saffron leader files police complaint, Congress seeks judicial probe

The first complaint was filed by president of ‘Dharm Sena’ Santosh Dube, who had also been associated with the Ram Temple movement.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 11:57 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 11:57 IST
India NewsAyodhyaRam Temple

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