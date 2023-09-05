Ayodhya seer calls for Udhayanidhi Stalin's beheading over Sanatan Dharma remarks

'I will pay Rs 10 crore cash reward to anyone who beheads Stalin and brings his head to me. If no one dares to kill Stalin, I will myself find him and kill him,' Paramhans Acharya, the chief priest of the Tapaswi Chawni temple of Ayodhya, said.