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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ayodhya temple ‘fund theft’: Lawyers won't represent accused; want Champat Rai, Anil Mishra to leave city

‘A fine of Rs five lakh will be imposed on any one who represents them….he will also lose the membership of the Association,’ Mishra said.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 12:08 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 12:08 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhya Ram Mandir

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