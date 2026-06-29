Ayodhya temple ‘fund theft’: Lawyers won't represent accused; want Champat Rai, Anil Mishra to leave city

<p>Lucknow: The lawyers in Ayodhya have decided not to represent the eight accused persons, who were arrested in connection with the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of the offering at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya-ram-mandir">Ram Temple </a>even as they asked Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai and Trust members Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao, all of whom in the eye of the storm, to leave Ayodhya.</p><p>The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Ayodhya Bar Association on Monday.</p><p>The Association president Kalika Prasad Mishra said that no lawyer would represent the accused persons in the court. ‘’A fine of Rs five lakh will be imposed on any one who represents them….he will also lose the membership of the Association,’’ Mishra said.</p>.'Heavens are not going to fall': Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row .<p>Mishra said that a petition would be filed in the court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged ‘fund theft’ and also registering a case against Rai, Mishra and Rao, whose names were not in the FIR registered in this connection by the police.</p><p>‘’All three-Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao will have to leave Ayodhya within three days…we will block all entry points to the religious town if they don’t leave,’’ he added.</p><p>He said that a similar decision was taken in 2005 as well, when terrorists had struck at the makeshift Ram Temple.</p><p>The lawyers said that they felt ashamed by the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of the offerings. ‘’The incident had brought bad name to Ayodhya….we are deeply hurt by the incident,’’ a lawyer said in Ayodhya.</p><p>Meanwhile all the eight accused persons, who were arrested earlier and were presented in the court on Monday, were remanded to 14-day judicial custody in jail. </p>