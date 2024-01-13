Ayodhya to have world's first seven star 'only vegetarian' hotel

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking at an event organised by a local media outlet, said that a proposal to build a seven star hotel serving only vegetarian food had been received.
''We have received 25 proposals to set up hotels in Ayodhya....one of the proposals is to build a pure vegetarian seven star hotel,'' he added.
Adityanath also said that the religious functions would be organised every year on January 22 to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony. The consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple would be held on January 22.
The chief minister highlighted the works being undertaken in Ayodhya to develop the infrastructure facilities in the religious town, which had witnessed a flood of devotees in the past few months and said that very soon Ayodhya would emerge as a hub of religious tourism with world class facilities.
He said that currently the religious town had the capacity to house more than 50 thousand devotees.
The chief minister also said that a green corridor would be developed to connect Ayodhya with Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of prime minister Narendra Modi, Gorakhpur, the home town of Adityanath, Lucknow and Prayagraj.
"There was no infrastructure in Ayodhya before 2017. We tried to develop the town in the past few years, all this should have happened ten years back but no effort was made to build infrastructure in Ayodhya,'' he remarked.
The chief minister said that all those who were displaced or their shops and business establishment was demolished in the expansion of the town, had been adequately compensated and provided alternative space for shops.