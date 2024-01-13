Ayodhya to have world's first seven star 'only vegetarian' hotel

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking at an event organised by a local media outlet, said that a proposal to build a seven star hotel serving only vegetarian food had been received.

''We have received 25 proposals to set up hotels in Ayodhya....one of the proposals is to build a pure vegetarian seven star hotel,'' he added.

Adityanath also said that the religious functions would be organised every year on January 22 to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony. The consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple would be held on January 22.