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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ayodhya will become BJP's 'Lanka': Akhilesh Yadav on Ram Temple donation row

The SP chief said he had foretold that the "theft" at the grand temple would be exposed.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavRam Temple

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